Sfmg LLC Invests $208,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 218,654 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,432,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,673,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.