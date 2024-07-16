Sfmg LLC Invests $265,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after buying an additional 199,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

