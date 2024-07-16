Sfmg LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $21.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $822.77. 140,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.63. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $454.04 and a one year high of $831.99.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.