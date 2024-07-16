Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 241.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 1,202,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,591. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

