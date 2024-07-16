Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Decreases By 18.0%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,922 shares of company stock valued at $193,100. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO remained flat at $8.32 during trading hours on Monday. 1,205,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.