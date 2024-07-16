Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rises By 19.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

