Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Decreases By 8.3%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ball alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 751,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 130.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BALL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 616,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Read Our Latest Report on BALL

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.