Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 46.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

