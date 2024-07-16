Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 46.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BYM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Articles
