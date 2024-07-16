Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Decreases By 15.1%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Brightcove Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 178,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,344. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brightcove

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brightcove by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brightcove by 89.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.