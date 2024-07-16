Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Drops By 6.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

