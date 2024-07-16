Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Decreases By 5.5%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,169,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 1,238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLWF remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.