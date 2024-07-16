Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Decreases By 24.3%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.96 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.