Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases By 12.9%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,035. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

