Short Interest in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Drops By 8.1%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 1,171,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 79.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in CoreCivic by 219.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

