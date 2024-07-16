Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Drops By 7.5%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CWGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

