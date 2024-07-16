Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Declines By 10.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.1 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

