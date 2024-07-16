Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Declines By 10.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.1 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.
About Dai-ichi Life
