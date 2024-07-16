Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 14.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

