Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 10.1%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 1,054,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,804.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.
About Drax Group
