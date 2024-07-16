Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Rises By 20.8%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELROF remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Tuesday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

