Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Decreases By 12.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

