Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expands By 30.0%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $305.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

