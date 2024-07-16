Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Increases By 42.9%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Halma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLMAF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.45. 15,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Get Halma alerts:

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.