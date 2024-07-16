Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Increases By 42.9%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Halma Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HLMAF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.45. 15,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.92.
About Halma
