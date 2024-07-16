Short Interest in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Grows By 23.4%

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 29,400 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $310,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,864,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 61,115 shares of company stock valued at $630,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Harrow by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harrow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 333,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Harrow has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

