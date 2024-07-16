Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Expands By 28.8%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $349.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

