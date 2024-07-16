Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 15.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 852,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

