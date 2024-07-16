Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 15.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 852,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
