Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 19.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,660.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.52 on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

