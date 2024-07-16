Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 19.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,660.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.52 on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
- What is a Dividend King?
- Crypto Stocks Back on the Radar: Top Picks to Watch
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Investment Company’s Earnings Hint at Rate Cuts: Stock Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.