Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Expands By 42.5%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.00.
About Japan Exchange Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.