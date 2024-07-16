Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Grows By 22.2%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of KLYCY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Kunlun Energy has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.