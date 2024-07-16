Short Interest in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Expands By 23.1%

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lazard Trading Up 3.8 %

LAZ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 920,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $8,321,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

