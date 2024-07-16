Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declines By 16.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock remained flat at $24.01 on Monday. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

