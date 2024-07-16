Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declines By 15.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 64,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 1,297,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788,775. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.