Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases By 34.5%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEBK

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 40,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.