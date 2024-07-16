Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Rises By 28.6%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Pixelworks stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 242,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.63. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 219.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $84,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Further Reading

