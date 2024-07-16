Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Drops By 28.6%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRENW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 2,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,537. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

