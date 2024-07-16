Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Increases By 25.0%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QRTEB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

