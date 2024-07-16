SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 0.3%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.25 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.86). 2,018,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,423,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.86).

SigmaRoc Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.86. The stock has a market cap of £740.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,335.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

