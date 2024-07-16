Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFNC. Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $3,577,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $1,951,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 50.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

