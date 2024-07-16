SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. Insiders own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
