SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.11.

SITE opened at $133.91 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

