Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$884.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.06.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

