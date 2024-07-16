Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 1,830,965 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after buying an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 384,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.