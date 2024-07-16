SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.75

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 26482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

SouthState Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 1.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 96,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SouthState by 120.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in SouthState by 10.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SouthState by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

