Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,323 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE LUV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 3,026,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.