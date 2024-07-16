SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 3.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

MDYV traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,806. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

