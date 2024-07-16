SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.21

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.21 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 261918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.