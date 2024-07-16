SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.78

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 2444910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

