Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

