Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to GBX 9,580 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,690 ($125.66) to GBX 9,580 ($124.24) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($137.21) to GBX 9,960 ($129.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £101.10 ($131.11).

SPX opened at GBX 8,850 ($114.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,554.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,848.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,547.40. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,900 ($102.45) and a fifty-two week high of £112.80 ($146.28).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

