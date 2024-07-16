Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

