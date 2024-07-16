State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 773208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

